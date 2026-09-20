ICE Agent Shoots Man In Austin

On Sunday, a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and injured a man in Austin, Texas. The man, an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and is in stable but serious condition at Dell Seton Medical Center. According to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, local police were not involved in the shooting but assisted with traffic control and the investigation.

The incident occurred near Anderson Square and US Route 183, just before 1 p.m. The man, who works as a delivery driver, had a final order for removal, but it remains unclear if he was the target of an ICE operation. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis mentioned that the event might have involved a foot chase with the ICE agent. The aftermath showed a damaged blue sedan with bullet holes, as reported by CNN.

Mayor Watson expressed anger and skepticism about ICE conducting an independent investigation, calling for the Texas Rangers and Austin Police to participate. Democratic Congressman Greg Casar is advocating for an independent investigation, criticizing ICE's operations in Austin and across the country. He stated, "ICE needs to get out of our city and start telling people the truth."

In response, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) urged Congress to establish oversight of immigration practices. LULAC President Roman Palomares emphasized the need for accountability when constitutional rights are violated.

Protests erupted near the shooting site, with demonstrators carrying anti-ICE signs and Mexican flags. Traffic slowed as protesters voiced their discontent. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet commented on the incident.