Major Lazer 'Leave It All On The Stage' In High-Energy Festival Performance
By Sarah Tate
September 20, 2026
Major Lazer got the crowd hyped for night two of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One.
Prior to hitting the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Saturday 19), the electronic dance and DJ group — featuring Diplo, Walshy Fire, Ape Drums and America Foster — said they aim to "leave it all on the stage" when they perform, and they did exactly that at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Bursts of flame along the stage and lights flashing across the crowd turned the arena into a rave, the DJs getting the audience to jump along to remixes and songs like "Lean On" and "RoTATe" as the dancers in front of the booth went hard showing off their skills.
Before the show, Major Lazer confirmed they had new music on the way during an interview on the Capital One Blue Carpet, teasing that the release may arrive in February 2027.
"We're about to shock the system," America said. "That is the album that we are working on right now, and you guys are gonna be receiving it next year."
Diplo added that there's "a lot of awesome features" and "insane songs" on the album and that fans will love it if they enjoy Major Lazer parties and "vibes to dance."
Major Lazer was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, BTS, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.