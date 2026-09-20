Major Lazer 'Leave It All On The Stage' In High-Energy Festival Performance

Major Lazer got the crowd hyped for night two of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One.

Prior to hitting the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Saturday 19), the electronic dance and DJ group — featuring Diplo, Walshy Fire, Ape Drums and America Foster — said they aim to "leave it all on the stage" when they perform, and they did exactly that at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Bursts of flame along the stage and lights flashing across the crowd turned the arena into a rave, the DJs getting the audience to jump along to remixes and songs like "Lean On" and "RoTATe" as the dancers in front of the booth went hard showing off their skills.