Major Lazer Says They Plan To 'Shock The System' With Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
September 20, 2026
Major Lazer is ready to strike back with a brand-new album.
On Saturday night, September 19, Diplo, Ape Drums, Walshy Fire, and America Foster stopped to talk to Becky Mits backstage before they hit the stage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. During their conversation, Mits asked the group what's next for them and they revealed that they're working on their new album.
"We're about to shock the system," Foster replied. "That is the album that we're working on right now and you guys are going to be receiving it next year."
"We've got a lot of awesome features," Diplo added. "If you like the records we put out so far this year, they're even crazier. We gave you a little warm-up, but we're about to drop some insane songs."
The group said they've got a lot more dance music that will match the vibes of Major Lazer parties. Major Lazer said fans can expect to hear the album by February 2027. It'll be the group's first studio album in over six years. The last batch of songs Major Lazer released was their 2020 LP, Music Is The Weapon, featuring their hit "Que Calor" with J Balvin and El Alfa.
Major Lazer helped close out the iHeartRadio Music Festival at their special outdoor stage outside of the T-Mobile Arena. Diplo, Walshy Fire, America Foster, and Ape Drums set the stage ablaze while performing some of their biggest hits like "pAPi wiTH tOKisCha," "GOAT," and "Lean On." Walshy Fire hyped up the crowd from atop the DJ booth while Foster and the other dancers busted out wild moves. Fans outside of the arena had a blast right before the festival came to an end.
Check out more scenes from their performance below.
Major Lazer takes the stage at #iHeartFestival2026. pic.twitter.com/RSBSMY3bz5— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2026