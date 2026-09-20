Major Lazer Says They Plan To 'Shock The System' With Upcoming Album

"We've got a lot of awesome features," Diplo added. "If you like the records we put out so far this year, they're even crazier. We gave you a little warm-up, but we're about to drop some insane songs."



The group said they've got a lot more dance music that will match the vibes of Major Lazer parties. Major Lazer said fans can expect to hear the album by February 2027. It'll be the group's first studio album in over six years. The last batch of songs Major Lazer released was their 2020 LP, Music Is The Weapon, featuring their hit "Que Calor" with J Balvin and El Alfa.



Major Lazer helped close out the iHeartRadio Music Festival at their special outdoor stage outside of the T-Mobile Arena. Diplo, Walshy Fire, America Foster, and Ape Drums set the stage ablaze while performing some of their biggest hits like "pAPi wiTH tOKisCha," "GOAT," and "Lean On." Walshy Fire hyped up the crowd from atop the DJ booth while Foster and the other dancers busted out wild moves. Fans outside of the arena had a blast right before the festival came to an end.



Check out more scenes from their performance below.