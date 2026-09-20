Poll Shows Trump's Approval Rating Hits Low Ahead Of Midterms

A new poll reveals that President Donald Trump's approval rating has reached a second-term low as the midterm elections approach. According to the NBC News poll, Trump's approval stands at 41% among registered voters, with 55% believing his policies have negatively impacted the economy. This marks an increase from 48% in March, before the war in Iran led to rising prices on essentials like gas.

The poll highlights that Democrats hold a five-point lead over Republicans in the battle for control of Congress. The survey, conducted from February 27 to March 3, coincided with the onset of the war with Iran and the first primaries of the midterm election cycle. The war and rising inflation are key issues influencing voter sentiment.

Voters have expressed dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of several issues, including immigration and tariffs. His actions in Iran have also drawn criticism, with many voters disapproving of the military strikes he ordered. Despite these challenges, Trump continues to receive strong support for his handling of border security, a key issue for his administration.

Republicans face an uphill battle in maintaining their congressional majorities, with Democrats gaining traction on economic issues. The poll indicates a shift in voter priorities, with inflation and threats to democracy being top concerns. As the midterms approach, both parties are vying for voter support on these critical issues.

For more details, read the full report on the NBC News website.