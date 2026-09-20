Pregnant Ciara Dances All Night Long In Energetic Festival Set: 'This Mama Gonna Stay Movin''

Ciara leveled up the energy at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One.

The singer kept the vibes high at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Saturday 19) during night two of the festival, treating the crowd to a performance spanning decades of hits, from classics like "Goodies," "Oh" "Get Up" and "1, 2 Step" to newer tracks like "Level Up," "Yes" and "How We Roll."

Ciara showed off her dance skills throughout the set, not letting her pregnancy stop her from going hard. After her performance of "Like A Boy," in which she did an impressive back bend while holding her baby bump, she joked that "this baby up here bouncin' around" and that "this mama gonna stay movin'" and "dancin' around."

Ciara's appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival comes weeks after she announced she is pregnant with her fifth child, her fourth with husband Russell Wilson. After sharing the happy announcement, she gave fans a look at how they surprised their other children — Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2, and Future, 12, whom she shares with rapper Future — with the news they were adding a new member to their family in an adorable video on Instagram.

Ciara was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, BTS, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.