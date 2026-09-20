Smashing Pumpkins Give Preview Of New Tour With 'Mellon Collie' Hits At Vegas Festival
By Sarah Tate
September 20, 2026
The Smashing Pumpkins' career-spanning set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One was a smashing success.
The band took the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Saturday 19) for night two of the festival with performances of some of its biggest hits from their decades-long career, from "Today," off their 1993 album Siamese Dream, to "Edin" from 2024's Aghori Mhori Mei. They also gave fans a preview of what to expect on their upcoming Rats in a Cage Tour when they performed "1979" and "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," both from their 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.
The Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating 30 years of its third studio album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness with the Rats in a Cage Tour. The tour, which kicks off September 30 and takes the band across North American through November 12, pledges to be a "one-of-a-kind show" with "two distinct sets" that not only honors the 30th anniversary of the iconic album but "nearly four decades of hits and dark treasures."
The Smashing Pumpkins was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, BTS, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.