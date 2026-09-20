Smashing Pumpkins Give Preview Of New Tour With 'Mellon Collie' Hits At Vegas Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins' career-spanning set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One was a smashing success.

The band took the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Saturday 19) for night two of the festival with performances of some of its biggest hits from their decades-long career, from "Today," off their 1993 album Siamese Dream, to "Edin" from 2024's Aghori Mhori Mei. They also gave fans a preview of what to expect on their upcoming Rats in a Cage Tour when they performed "1979" and "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," both from their 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.