Trump Plans Military Complex at Washington's Triumphal Arch

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday (September 20) that his proposed triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. will be converted into a "top grade military complex." The 250-foot arch, originally planned as a visitor destination near Arlington National Cemetery, will now include areas for drones and snipers, according to a post by Trump on Truth Social. He stated that the decision came "at the strong request" of the U.S. military and for national security purposes.

The arch, which Trump has touted as a significant architectural addition to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary, has faced opposition from veterans groups, historic preservationists, and local activists. Critics argue that the structure would overshadow Arlington Cemetery and disrupt views of historic sites. The Washington Post reports that the arch is intended to house large numbers of drones and sniper ammunition, with rapid deployment capabilities.

The project has sparked legal challenges, with a group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian filing a lawsuit alleging the arch would desecrate the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. NPR notes that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has ordered the government to provide 48 hours' notice before any construction begins, warning that unauthorized activity would violate the court.

Despite the controversy, Trump remains committed to the project, asserting that Washington, D.C. is the only major capital without a triumphal arch. The administration plans to begin construction as soon as final approvals are secured, with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum indicating that work could start within weeks.