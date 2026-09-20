Trump To Meet Mamdani Prior To UN Speech

President Donald Trump is set to meet with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday (September 21) at Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the city's mayor. The meeting will occur while President Trump is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. This marks the third public meeting between the President and the Democratic mayor, who was elected nearly a year ago.

According to Fox News, the discussions will focus on issues affecting New Yorkers, including housing affordability, a key focus of Mamdani's administration. The mayor's office confirmed the meeting, but the White House has not provided additional details.

Mamdani, a progressive Democrat and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has clashed with President Trump on several issues, including the decision to go to war with Iran. Despite their differences, both leaders have expressed a willingness to work together on matters of mutual interest. During their first meeting in November 2025, they discussed housing and affordability issues, and both expressed optimism about future collaborations.

The meeting comes at a time when New York City is hosting world leaders for the UN General Assembly, and as the campaign for the November midterm elections intensifies. Mamdani has become a prominent figure among progressive mayors, and his administration has been vocal on foreign policy matters. US News reports that Trump has often shown a warm demeanor towards Mamdani, despite previously calling him a "100% Communist Lunatic" during the 2025 campaign.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for both leaders to continue their discussions on key issues affecting New Yorkers and explore potential areas of cooperation.