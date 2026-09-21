Bernie Taupin Reveals Why His Songs With Elton John Keep Finding New Fans

By Will Mendelson

September 21, 2026

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Photo: Rachel Luna / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

After nearly 60 years of writing songs with Elton John, Bernie Taupin believes their music has managed to remain timeless.

The 76-year-old lyricist reflected on why songs he and John created decades ago continue connecting with younger generations.

“I think our body of work continues to have relevance and find a new audience every decade,” Taupin admitted to PEOPLE. “Younger people are finding new ways to interpret them.”

Taupin and John first met in 1967, and their legendary partnership would go on to produce iconic classics including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Taupin credits their lasting creative partnership partly to a shared “love of music” — and not spending too much time together.

“We live very different lives," he admitted. "We’re very different people, but we are connected through music and our love of it and love of working together."

Taupin also credited the pair's willingness to experiment with everything from country and blues to pop in helping the songs endure.

Elton JohnBernie Taupin
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