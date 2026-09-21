Carrie Underwood Reportedly Working On Rock Music With Axl Rose Of Guns N' Roses

Carrie Underwood is reportedly working on new rock music with Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses.

The Grammy-winning country star, 43, is shifting her focus to a different genre on a project unlike anything she’s ever released, unnamed sources told TMZ. The celebrity news hub reported over the weekend that Rose, 64, is offering his guidance to Underwood as she works on rock music; however, Underwood has not publicly confirmed details — including whether she’s working on rock music or a possible release date — as of publication time on Monday (September 21). TMZ’s report arrived as Underwood made her latest surprise appearance at a Guns N’ Roses concert at Truist Park in Atlanta Georgia, joining the legendary rockers on “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

That performance marks the latest time Underwood teamed up with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members. She served as an opener on the band’s world tour in 2023, and admitted to Las Vegas Magazine, “I was super nervous going into the whole thing because it’s not my audience. I haven’t been an opening act in a very long time and I would only do it for Guns N’ Roses. When they called us up and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?' I was like, ‘Yeah, you could pay me in tickets! I’ll sit up there and watch the show and just have fun.'” Underwood also introduced Rose as a surprise guest at Stagecoach in 2022, and joined the band on their UK tour dates.

Over the years, Underwood has also performed and/or released collaborations with Joan Jett, Mötley Crüe, Billy Idol, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach. Her covers of hits by Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Papa Roach and Collective Soul went viral after her history-making festival performance at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa. Underwood’s appreciation for rock music has also emerged in the newest version of her Sunday Night Football opening theme song. She said in a press release last month that her 14th consecutive SNF installment fuels “my ongoing rock star fever dream.” She said the new opening “captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock ‘n’ roll. It’s one of my most favorite opens yet!”

Underwood said it was “yet another amazing show from [Guns N’ Roses],” as she posted photos from her latest performance with the band on Instagram on Sunday (September 20). She thanked the group “for letting me try and keep up on stage! You are always so kind! ❤️ you all forever!” See her post here: