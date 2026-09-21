Céline Dion Dances Barefoot On Top Of Car In Impromptu Paris Performance

Céline Dion kept the energy high into the night even after she had already left the stage.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 58, hit the stage for her comeback residency in Paris on Friday (September 18), singing to her adoring fans who eagerly anticipated catching one of her first live shows in move than six years. Once the show came to an end, many fans kept the celebrations going outside the venue — complete with a surprise appearance from Dion herself — proving that just because the concert was over doesn't mean the festivities had to come to an end, per People.

According to videos shared online, fans were gathered outside a Paris hotel and Dion joined in on the fun, ditching her slippers and sitting on the hood of a parked car. However, when her song "Pour Que Tu M'aimes Encore" started to play, she sang and danced along with her fans, getting even more into the impromptu performance when she stood up on the car and kept grooving along.