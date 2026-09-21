Drake Releases New Single ‘Quebec’ After Dropping 'FOMO' Music Videos

By Tony M. Centeno

September 21, 2026

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake has officially released one of the songs he debuted during his 'Fear of Missing Out' livestream.

On Saturday, September 19, the Canadian rapper uploaded the video for his new single "Québec" to YouTube. Drizzy serves up a different flow as he raps about his wealth in the 2-minute banger.

"She want the Iceman to sleep here/I can't sleep without a f**king heater in here," he raps. "Does your baby daddy got the keys to ya in here?/If he does, I probably gotta leave you here/Chrome belt, look like John Cena in here."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LNGUAGE

Drake debuted "Québec" during his hour-long livestream last week. In the visuals, the 39-year-old artist gave fans an in-depth look at his prized watch collection, his latest pieces of jewelry, including the infamous Cogsworth pendant, and some of the luxury cars in his garage. He also shoots scenes with his Chrome Hearts bags and jeans. He even drops a bar about looking like John Cena with his Chrome Hearts belt.

In addition, Drake delivered other music videos from his 'Fear of Missing Out' livestream. After he published the entire event to YouTube, the Grammy Award-winning rapper uploaded other videos for songs like "Classic," "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy, "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red, "Princess" with Pinkchyu, "I'm Spent" featuring Loe Shimmy, "Hoe Phase," "True Bestie," "New Bestie," and "White Bone."

Check out more music videos from Drake's FOMO livestream below.

Drake
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