Drake debuted "Québec" during his hour-long livestream last week. In the visuals, the 39-year-old artist gave fans an in-depth look at his prized watch collection, his latest pieces of jewelry, including the infamous Cogsworth pendant, and some of the luxury cars in his garage. He also shoots scenes with his Chrome Hearts bags and jeans. He even drops a bar about looking like John Cena with his Chrome Hearts belt.



In addition, Drake delivered other music videos from his 'Fear of Missing Out' livestream. After he published the entire event to YouTube, the Grammy Award-winning rapper uploaded other videos for songs like "Classic," "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy, "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red, "Princess" with Pinkchyu, "I'm Spent" featuring Loe Shimmy, "Hoe Phase," "True Bestie," "New Bestie," and "White Bone."



Check out more music videos from Drake's FOMO livestream below.