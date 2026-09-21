Fall Starts Tomorrow

The official start of fall is set for Tuesday (September 22) when the autumnal equinox occurs. This astronomical event marks the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator, signaling the transition from longer days to longer nights in the Northern Hemisphere. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the equinox will take place precisely at 8:04 p.m. Eastern Time.

The equinox is a unique time when day and night are nearly equal in length. The term "equinox" is derived from the Latin words "aequus" (equal) and "nox" (night). After this point, nights will gradually become longer until the winter solstice in December.

In addition to the astronomical significance, the equinox is surrounded by various cultural traditions and folklore. For instance, the full moon nearest to the equinox is known as the Harvest Moon, providing extra light for farmers to complete their harvests. The Farmers' Almanac notes that this year, the Harvest Moon will occur on Saturday, September 26.

As temperatures start to cool, many look forward to the vibrant fall foliage, pumpkin spice flavors, and cozy sweater weather. Despite the current heat advisory in places like Ohio, the change in season is a reminder of nature's cycle and the preparations for the colder months ahead.