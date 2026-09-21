Giants Back In Primetime As Donald Debuts For Rams

The New York Giants are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in a primetime matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood tonight, aiming for a 2-0 start after their victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday (September 14). The game marks the return of ten-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is coming out of a two-year retirement to rejoin the Rams.

Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, last played in the 2023 season before retiring. He will be a key figure in the Rams' defense, especially with edge rusher Myles Garrett sidelined due to knee surgery. Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed confidence in Donald's return, noting that his presence will provide a much-needed boost to the team, which suffered a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia during Week One.

The Giants, under new head coach John Harbaugh, are riding high after their win against the Cowboys. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo lead their offense. Skattebo, who rushed for 81 yards in the season opener, is prepared to face Donald, stating, "If I have to meet him in the hole on third-and-1, then so be it."

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern, and fans are eager to see if Donald can make an immediate impact on his return to the field. The Rams, despite their early setback, remain Super Bowl contenders and hope to rebound with a strong performance against the Giants.