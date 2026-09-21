Kamala Harris To Campaign With Abdul El-Sayed In Michigan

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will join Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed on the campaign trail this Tuesday (September 22) as the countdown to November's midterm elections continues. Harris is expected to participate in a roundtable discussion focused on healthcare costs and Black maternal health. The event will feature medical providers and women sharing their experiences on the disparities facing Black mothers during pregnancy and childbirth.

El-Sayed, a former health director for Detroit and Wayne County, is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan. He secured the Democratic nomination after a narrow victory over U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens. He will face Republican former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers in the general election on November 3.

The El-Sayed campaign has emphasized the importance of addressing healthcare issues, particularly those affecting Black women. According to the campaign, Black women in Michigan are twice as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to white women, with many of these deaths considered preventable.

Harris, who supported El-Sayed's campaign, will bring national attention to the issues being discussed. The event highlights the significance of Michigan's Senate race, which could influence the balance of power in Congress.

As reported by FOX 2, El-Sayed expressed his gratitude for Harris's support, stating, "There's no better choice for Michiganders than Abdul when it comes to making healthcare more affordable."

The event details, including the site and time, have not been fully disclosed, and it remains unclear if there will be public access. However, the campaign is keen to engage with local communities and hear directly from those affected by healthcare disparities.