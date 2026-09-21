Kenny Loggins Shares The Surprising Thing He Wants On His Tombstone

Kenny Loggins opened up about exactly how he wants to be remembered.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter revealed the simple message he wants written on his tombstone while discussing his life and career following a screening of his documentary, Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart, at the Grammy Museum.

“They asked me years ago, ‘What do you want on your tombstone?’” Loggins told PEOPLE on Thursday (Sept. 17). “And I said, ‘He told the truth.’”

For the “Footloose” and “Danger Zone” hitmaker, the phrase reflects an approach he’s tried to follow throughout his decades-long career.

“I strove my whole career to write what I thought was the truth,” he explained. “Even if it was a make-believe relationship, it had to have some thread of honesty in it. My life has been a journey into being myself."

The film also details the sacrifices Loggins made during decades of touring, including time away from his family, as well as his collaborations and creative process.

Loggins, who has stepped back from touring, also revealed at the screening that he recently eloped with longtime girlfriend Lisa Hawkins.

Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart will open the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival on Sept. 25.