Miley Shares What She Loves 'The Most' About Fiancé Maxx Morando

Miley has found the love she has "always wanted" with fiancé Maxx Morando.

In a recent interview, the Bass Persuades singer, 33, opened up about her romance with the Liily musician, 27, including what she loves the most about her longtime love, per People. Miley confirmed their engagement in December 2025.

"There's a whole list of things. I can't read you my vows," she said. "But the No. 1 thing I think that I noticed from the beginning was we talked about the kind of wisdom of a child and just, like, their unknowing is what makes them so brilliant. That's what I love about Maxx the most."

The Hannah Montana alum also explained how her fiancé's open-mindedness especially in regards to music also drew her in from the beginning of their relationship.

"There's some things that Maxx, my Maxx, knows that just comes from, I think, growing up in an era that I don't completely understand," she said. "One of the things I loved when I first met him was someone was like, 'Oh so you're in a rock band? So you must listen to Nirvana.' And he said, 'I grew up on Migos.'"

Morando's openness to enjoy music regardless of genre is something that she connected with.

"To him, those are rock stars. And that's how I've always thought about music, was this kind of genre-less flow of just, 'What's the frequency of it?'" she said, adding, "With Maxx, I think he understands the blur that I like to live in when it comes to music."

Miley said that her relationship with the musician, whom she has been with for six years, is "something I've always wanted" and what she hopes others can find in their own lives.

"And this is what I hope other people get to have, what I have," she said. "I don't know if everybody gets to find their Maxx."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley revealed how she nearly "ruined" her fiancé's surprise proposal during a trip to Japan last year, admitting that she "almost botched it" when she searched him for an engagement ring shortly before he popped the question.