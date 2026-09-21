New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Dies At 45 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

New Found Glory guitarist and co-founder Chad Gilbert has died following a years-long battle with cancer. He was 45.

Gilbert died on Sunday (Sept. 20), his bandmates announced in a statement.

“He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” they wrote on Facebook. “His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on."

Gilbert had been undergoing cancer treatment since 2021. Back in February, he underwent emergency brain surgery after collapsing at home and later revealed his diagnosis had changed to adrenocortical carcinoma.

Despite his health struggles, Gilbert made an emotional return to the stage during the rock group's June 8 concert in Nashville. Performing from a motorized scooter, he joined his bandmates for “Hit or Miss” and “My Friends Over You.”

Gilbert co-founded the "My Friends Over You" hitmakers in 1997. He's survived by his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, their 5-year-old daughter, his mother and brother.