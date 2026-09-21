NFL Aware Of Poor Field Conditions In Rio

The NFL is taking steps to address concerns about the poor field conditions at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play on Sunday (September 27). The league's first-ever game in Rio has raised alarms due to the current state of the grass, which has been described as "deplorable" by Agustín Rossi, goalkeeper for the Brazilian soccer club Flamengo.

The Cowboys and Ravens have been preparing for this international game since March, with logistical efforts including cargo shipments and flights to Brazil. However, the field's condition remains a significant concern. According to A to Z Sports, the stadium has hosted numerous soccer matches recently, and heavy rain has exacerbated the situation.

The NFL is under pressure to ensure the field is suitable for play, with some suggesting the game be moved back to Dallas if conditions do not improve. Yahoo Sports reports that the league must make a quick decision after a soccer game scheduled for today (September 20), leaving less than a week for any necessary improvements.

This situation echoes past challenges, such as when the NFL relocated a game from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to field issues. The Cowboys, currently focused on their upcoming game against the Washington Commanders, and the Ravens, who will face the New Orleans Saints, are keeping a close eye on developments in Rio. NBC Sports emphasizes the need for a prompt resolution to avoid potential injuries and ensure a successful international event.