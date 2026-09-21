O.A.R. Open Up About 30-Year Journey: 'We Had Zero Hopes' Of Success

O.A.R. opened up about making music 30 years after originally forming as teenagers.

The band's frontman Marc Roberge told PEOPLE the Maryland band started out simply wanting to make music with friends — with “probably zero hopes of any major success.”

“We started out in the basement and our ‘playing out’ was playing at a bar as teenagers for the local teachers and parents and families,” Roberge recalled.

The group, which stands for Of A Revolution, eventually expanded its ambitions, but Roberge said its members always focused on reaching one goal at a time.

“We just wanted to be the band for the neighborhood,” the musician admitted. “So, everything else since then has literally been icing.”

Three decades later, O.A.R. is celebrating the milestone with its "Three Decades" tour, where the band is performing a mix of longtime favorites and newer material.