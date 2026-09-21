Playoff Chases On Hold In Light MLB Slate

As Major League Baseball's regular season nears its conclusion, postseason races take a brief pause with only three games scheduled for Monday (September 21). The Toronto Blue Jays, trailing by three games in the race for the final American League Wild Card spot, face off against the Baltimore Orioles, who are four games behind. Both teams aim to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers host the Washington Nationals. Both teams had promising starts but are now playing out their seasons without playoff aspirations. Out West, the San Francisco Giants look to end a three-game losing streak as they entertain the Minnesota Twins.

The current playoff format allows the top two division winners in each league to receive byes to the Division Series. The remaining four teams in each league, which include the third division winner and three Wild Card teams, compete in a best-of-three Wild Card Series. The higher seed hosts all three games, as outlined on the ESPN Wild Card standings.