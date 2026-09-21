Pro-Putin Party Wins Russian Election

Russia's ruling political party, United Russia, has secured a decisive victory in the recent parliamentary elections, winning nearly 58% of the vote. This outcome grants the party 355 seats in the 450-seat State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament. The election, held from Friday (September 18) to Sunday (September 20), was framed by President Vladimir Putin as a test of support for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The election took place amidst a backdrop of economic challenges and ongoing military actions, including Ukrainian drone strikes. Despite these issues, United Russia, which has supported Putin since its formation in 2001, maintained its dominance. The party's list was led by notable figures such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to CNN, the election saw a record turnout of 59%, with electronic voting being widely used. However, the election process faced criticism for the lack of genuine opposition, as the liberal Yabloko Party, the only registered anti-war party, was removed from the ballot by the Supreme Court in August.

The election also included votes from Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine, a move condemned by the European Union and other countries. The election's outcome is expected to bolster the Kremlin's narrative of widespread support for its actions in Ukraine, despite international criticism and claims of election irregularities.

The election results will be finalized by September 25, but the preliminary outcomes suggest a continuation of United Russia's stronghold on Russian politics, as noted by AP News. The Kremlin has dismissed allegations of widespread fraud, maintaining that the elections were conducted legally.