Raven-Symoné Shares Her 'Favorite 'Cheetah Girls' Memory' From Set

Raven-Symoné is dishing on all things Cheetah Girls.

Raven spoke with Pop Crave at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One over the weekend where she shared her "favorite Cheetah Girls memory" from her time working on the franchise. She starred in the original 2004 film and its 2006 sequel Cheetah Girls 2 and is set to reprise her role in the upcoming movie The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen with two fellow Cheetah Girl alums Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Sabrina Bryan.

While the That's So Raven actress, 40, doesn't have any "crazy" memories as she "[tries] to stay away from crazy when I'm on set" and "keep it very clean and professional," she recalled one memorable experience with an unnamed costar who "fell asleep in the middle of a scene."

Raven also shared what she is most excited about with The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, the fourth installment in the franchise which premieres on Disney in 2027,

"I'm excited about the music," she said. "I'm excited about what everyone thinks about the story and how we reimagined what adults look like at this time of a pop group."

Elsewhere on the blue carpet, Raven revealed her unusual request for iHeartRadio Music Festival performers BTS. Check it out here.