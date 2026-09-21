Raz B’s Late Infant Son Showed No Obvious Signs Of Trauma Or Foul Play

An incident report stated that detectives didn't find any obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The infant's body was sent to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy was performed the following day to determine the exact cause of death. As of this report, the medical examiner listed the cause of death as "pending investigation."



When they announced Astro's passing, Raz B and Mona Li said the death of their second son was "unexpected." They welcomed Astro in May and also share an older son, Versai.



"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Astro Monte Thornton, beloved son of Mona and De'Mario 'Raz B' Thornton of the R&B supergroup B2K," the family said in a statement. "The family asks for privacy as they navigate this difficult time. They truly appreciate your love and support."



As of this report, neither Raz-B nor his wife has commented further about their son's passing.