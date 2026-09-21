Red Sox Make History With Postseason Clinch

The Boston Red Sox have secured a spot in baseball's postseason, making history by becoming the first team to clinch a playoff berth after being 14 games below .500. As of Sunday (September 20), the Red Sox have achieved an 84-72 record under interim manager Chad Tracy, following a remarkable second-half surge. Their playoff spot was confirmed with the Houston Astros' loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Despite a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox celebrated their postseason berth with a clubhouse party. The team, led by spiritual leader Willson Contreras, has shown resilience throughout the season. Tracy, who took over from Alex Cora on April 26, has been credited with stabilizing the team and fostering a supportive environment.

The Red Sox's journey to the playoffs included a significant turnaround starting with a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in late June. They went on to achieve a 15-game winning streak, tying a franchise record set in 1946. This impressive run has positioned them as the No. 5 seed, likely facing the Yankees in the AL Wild Card round.

The team overcame early-season challenges, including the dismissal of Cora and several coaches. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow emphasized the importance of decisive action in creating a thriving environment for the players. Looking ahead, the Red Sox aim to continue their momentum into the postseason, with the first game of the Wild Card Series expected to take place at Yankee Stadium on September 29.