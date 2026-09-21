Rep. Boebert Pushes Back On Affair Allegations

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is refuting allegations of having inappropriate relationships with her staff. Over the weekend, Boebert released a video on social media calling the accusations "a scam." The allegations stem from a complaint filed with the U.S. House Committee on Ethics, accusing Boebert of having affairs with two female staffers and one male aide, as reported by the Colorado Times Recorder.

The complaint, filed by David Wheeler of American Muckrakers, claims Boebert paid $200,000 to a staffer to prevent a separate ethics complaint. One of the accused, Clarice Navarro, denied the allegations, calling them "entirely false and defamatory." Boebert's office has not responded to requests for comment, but she has publicly dismissed the claims as politically motivated, as noted by Newsweek.

The complaint references a House rule from 2018 that prohibits sexual relationships between members and their staff. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, the House Ethics Committee has not announced any investigation. Boebert has a history of contentious interactions with Wheeler, who has previously made unverified claims about her, leading to legal disputes.

In response to the allegations, Boebert maintains her innocence, stating, "I’m not a lesbian or bisexual, and I have never, ever been in any inappropriate relationship, nor have I ever been sexually involved with any staff." The timeline for any potential investigation by the House Ethics Committee remains uncertain.