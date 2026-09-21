Report: Bears QB Avoided Major Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has avoided a major injury following a scare during Sunday's (September 20) game against the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, tests confirmed that Williams suffered a lower-grade hamstring strain than initially feared. The 24-year-old was carted off the field but was reportedly in good spirits despite the Bears' 9-3 loss.

Williams' injury occurred during a non-contact play in the fourth quarter as he attempted to keep a play alive. He was seen grabbing his right leg and was unable to put weight on it, leading to his exit from the game. CBS Sports reported that soggy field conditions at Soldier Field may have contributed to the injury.

Despite initial concerns, Williams has not been ruled out for the Bears' upcoming Week Three matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday (September 28). Head coach Ben Johnson expressed relief that the injury was not knee-related, though he acknowledged that a hamstring injury could still be significant. "I'm actually happy it's nothing with the knee," Johnson said. "But a hamstring could be pretty damaging, as well."

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent took over for Williams and completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards, but was unable to lead a comeback. The Bears' offense struggled throughout the game, with Williams completing 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and one interception before his departure.