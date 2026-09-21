"I want to dedicate this last song to my son and my family here," Rocky said.



Mama Rihanna even captured some of the performance on her phone while onstage. The two made their exit with Rocky right after he ended the show. It's not the first time the 3-year-old child has joined his superstar dad during a high-profile event. Last year, the popular couple brought their youngest son to AWGE's "Obligatory Fashion" show during Paris Men's Fashion Week.



Riri and Riot sat in the front row at the fashion show while Rocky wore his new collection on the runway. He passed by Rihanna while their son sat on her knee. Within seconds, Rocky picked up his son so that they could walk down the runway together. It was an incredible moment that fans and fashionistas loved.



Check out more scenes from Rihanna and Riot's appearance at A$AP Rocky's concert below.