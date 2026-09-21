Rihanna & Son Riot Join ASAP Rocky Onstage During Show In Europe
By Tony M. Centeno
September 21, 2026
Rihanna and her son, Riot Rose, had a sweet moment with A$AP Rocky during his tour stop overseas.
The "Stop Snitching" rapper took over the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on Friday night, September 18, as part of his "Don't Be Dumb World Tour." While performing his final song of the night, "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2," Rocky invited his longtime girlfriend and son onstage with him. Riri and Riot sat behind Rocky as he performed the track off his recent album Don't Be Dumb. At one point, little Riot got a chance to speak to the crowd using his dad's oversized bullhorn.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are such a tight-knit family 🥹❤️— HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) September 19, 2026
The rap star, 37, brought his young son, Riot Rose, onstage for the final song of his set at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena - and Rihanna joined them for the encore, sitting onstage with their little boy on her lap as she and… pic.twitter.com/KRC1iXZPEM
"I want to dedicate this last song to my son and my family here," Rocky said.
Mama Rihanna even captured some of the performance on her phone while onstage. The two made their exit with Rocky right after he ended the show. It's not the first time the 3-year-old child has joined his superstar dad during a high-profile event. Last year, the popular couple brought their youngest son to AWGE's "Obligatory Fashion" show during Paris Men's Fashion Week.
Riri and Riot sat in the front row at the fashion show while Rocky wore his new collection on the runway. He passed by Rihanna while their son sat on her knee. Within seconds, Rocky picked up his son so that they could walk down the runway together. It was an incredible moment that fans and fashionistas loved.
Check out more scenes from Rihanna and Riot's appearance at A$AP Rocky's concert below.
Rihanna and their son Riot Rose joined Rocky on stage at his concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/dI1frYlkPF— 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) September 18, 2026
Rihanna joined A$AP Rocky at his concert tonight in Copenhagen with their son Riot during “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2” 😍 pic.twitter.com/0lR7wMnzZb— Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) September 18, 2026
Rihanna recording A$AP Rocky and their son Riot during “DON’T BE DUMB” last night in Copenhagen 🥹— Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) September 19, 2026
🎥: emilijakavalenkaite (TikTok) pic.twitter.com/0M5zdaunNB