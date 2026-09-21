Ski Mask The Slump God Speaks After He Was Arrested For DUI Charges

"Bro, I'm literally at home watching the fights, like I've been home," Goulbourne said in a video he posted to his Instagram Story on Saturday, September 19. "I barely tapped one person. I got out to check on them. Nobody who was hurt.”



The Members Only co-founder said the incident happened at 4 in the morning and that he got home shortly after he was booked. He responded to the story after his mugshot circulated on social media.



Before his run-in with police, Ski Mask The Slump God had been preparing to drop new music. Back in April, he shared a new single, "BreakTheRules!", ahead of his upcoming album Bloodsport. Not long after he came home from jail, Ski Mask previewed another song that's set to appear on the project. Check it out below.