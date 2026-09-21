Ski Mask The Slump God Speaks After He Was Arrested For DUI Charges
By Tony M. Centeno
September 21, 2026
Ski Mask The Slump God has broken his silence after he was recently charged with DUI.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native recently took to his Instagram Stories and reacted to the news about his arrest. According to jail records, Ski Mask, born Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, was arrested on September 17 after the Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over for allegedly driving under the influence. He was hit with several charges, including five counts of DUI involving alleged damage to property or another person, five counts of reckless driving, and one count of driving without a license. He was booked at the Broward County Jail and later posted his $9,000 bond.
"Bro, I'm literally at home watching the fights, like I've been home," Goulbourne said in a video he posted to his Instagram Story on Saturday, September 19. "I barely tapped one person. I got out to check on them. Nobody who was hurt.”
The Members Only co-founder said the incident happened at 4 in the morning and that he got home shortly after he was booked. He responded to the story after his mugshot circulated on social media.
Before his run-in with police, Ski Mask The Slump God had been preparing to drop new music. Back in April, he shared a new single, "BreakTheRules!", ahead of his upcoming album Bloodsport. Not long after he came home from jail, Ski Mask previewed another song that's set to appear on the project. Check it out below.
Ski Mask The Slump God shares a brand new snippet from a song off his upcoming album Bloodsport, dropping this October 👀🔥— SkiUpdates (@SkiUpdate) September 21, 2026
HE’S BACK. 😈 pic.twitter.com/ufhaUFARln