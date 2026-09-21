Taylor Swift Proudly Shows Off Wedding Ring At Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game: 'That's My Husband!'

By Sarah Tate

September 21, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is proudly celebrating her husband Travis Kelce's achievements.

The "Opalite" singer cheered on her husband as he scored his first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday (September 20).

As Kelce caught the pass to score during the first quarter, Swift, wearing a red Chiefs tank top and jeans, jumped out of her seat in excitement and even playfully flashed her engagement and wedding rings. Videos of the moment shared online also showed the musician appearing to exclaim, "That's my husband!" as she clapped, per Page Six.

Photo: Getty Images

The Life of a Showgirl singer and the professional athlete, both 36, got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City surrounded by 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. Prior to his season opener on September 14, Kelce shared why his and Swift's summer wedding was better than he could have imagined.

"It was the best night of my life," he said. "Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air."

Taylor Swift
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