Taylor Swift Proudly Shows Off Wedding Ring At Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game: 'That's My Husband!'

Taylor Swift is proudly celebrating her husband Travis Kelce's achievements.

The "Opalite" singer cheered on her husband as he scored his first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday (September 20).

As Kelce caught the pass to score during the first quarter, Swift, wearing a red Chiefs tank top and jeans, jumped out of her seat in excitement and even playfully flashed her engagement and wedding rings. Videos of the moment shared online also showed the musician appearing to exclaim, "That's my husband!" as she clapped, per Page Six.