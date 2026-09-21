Texas Still Tops College Football Poll

Texas remains the top team in the college football coaches' poll after Week Three of the season, holding onto the No. 1 spot with 46 first-place votes. The Longhorns are followed by Georgia, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Miami. These teams maintained their positions after securing victories over the weekend.

Despite some movement in the rankings, the top five teams stayed the same. Georgia holds the second spot with 16 first-place votes, while Notre Dame is third with two top nods. Indiana remains fourth, and Miami rounds out the top five, receiving one first-place vote.

Changes in the rankings begin at No. 6, where Mississippi climbed three positions after defeating LSU. Ohio State dropped to No. 7 despite a decisive win over Kent State. Alabama moved up to No. 8 following a victory against Florida State. Brigham Young and Texas Tech complete the top 10.

LSU fell four spots to No. 11 after losing to Ole Miss. Texas A&M experienced a significant drop, falling 12 places to No. 20 after losing to Kentucky at home. Meanwhile, Houston and Virginia were dropped from the top 25 rankings.

The weekend's results included notable upsets and close games, causing shifts in the rankings. Florida and Mississippi State entered the poll at No. 22 and No. 23, respectively, after securing important wins against SEC opponents.

Looking ahead, the top-ranked Longhorns will face Tennessee on Saturday, while Georgia is set to play against Oklahoma.