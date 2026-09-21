'The Breakfast Club' Debates Who Will Perform At Super Bowl Amid New Report

"I don't think he's having no damn issues," DJ Envy said. "This would be the year for Hov to do it though."



"This would be the year for Chris Brown to do it," Jess Hilarious quipped.



"I see a lot of people always be like 'Kanye and Chris Brown,'" Charlamagne Tha God said. "It's not going to be Kanye. The reason its not going to be Kanye is that you can't trust Kanye in a live venue, plus all those Jewish NFL owners would raise holy hell, ok? So it's not going to be Kanye. And it's not going to be Chris Brown because of y'all."



Charlamagne immediately brought up the backlash Rep. Jasmine Crockett received after she presented Brown and Usher with a Congressional honor at their show in Texas. He argued that people keep bringing up the incident between him and Rihanna, which happened nearly 20 years ago, every time he appears on a major platform.



"Do you really want to deal with what Jasmine Crockett had to deal with last week?" he continued. "It's because y'all pick and choose when you want to be upset with Chris Brown, which I think is so wack... I'm sure he's grown and evolved as a person. People would love to see him perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show because of y'all digital dickheads on social media who like to make noise about a whole bunch of nothing."



Charlamagne suggested that an artist like Miley Cyrus could serve as the headliner in 2027. The Super Bowl Halftime Show performer is usually revealed in September, but no one has been announced. Before the Daily Mail's report dropped, TMZ claimed Justin Bieber and Harry Styles were at the top of the list of potential performers. However, there's no confirmation that either artist will accept the offer.

