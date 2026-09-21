Tourists Trapped By High Tide While Trying To Take 'Dramatic' Beach Photo

Three tourists were rescued after being stranded for five hours on Lost Boy Beach along the northern Oregon coast, when a rising tide cut them off from the mainland, according to the Netarts-Oceanside Fire District. The group, described as two men and one woman in their mid-20s, had ventured to the secluded cove in Tillamook County seeking a "dramatic" photo opportunity when the water blocked their only exit, officials said.

Without cell phone service at the base of the steep cliff, the tourists managed to contact 911 using an emergency satellite feature on a phone or smartwatch. They also spelled out a large “SOS” with driftwood to signal for help, which was spotted by a drone dispatched by the fire department, as reported by The Oregonian.

Rescue crews initially considered waiting for the tide to recede, but decided on an active rescue due to worsening conditions, including rough surf, sneaker waves, and concerns about hypothermia, Fire Chief Jeff McBrayer said. Rescuers used ropes and life vests to secure the group and guided them along the rocky shoreline through the surf to safety. The visitors suffered only minor bumps and bruises.

Lost Boy Beach, located just south of a basalt cliff between Short Beach and Tunnel Beach, is known for its dangerous conditions. Access is limited to a brief window during low tide, requiring visitors to scramble over rocks and through a sea cave. The beach is named after a century-old local legend about a boy believed to have drowned there after being trapped by the tide.

Chief McBrayer reminded visitors that local knowledge and tide information are key to staying safe. “You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information,” he said. Officials urge caution when exploring isolated beaches, warning that rescues may not always be possible due to rapidly changing conditions.