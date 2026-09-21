Trump Considers Major Escalation in Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump has announced that he is contemplating significant military actions against Iran, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. In a recent interview with Fox News on Sunday (September 20), Trump stated that he is questioning "if and when" to take drastic measures against Iran, warning that "very big things" could occur in the ongoing conflict. The war, which began in February with U.S. and Israeli strikes, has already cost the United States over $43 billion, according to U.S. Central Command.

During the interview, Trump also expressed openness to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City this week. Despite the possibility of dialogue, Trump emphasized that Iran "better behave" or face severe consequences.

The conflict has led to significant economic repercussions, including rising oil prices, as Iran's military actions have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis, an Iran-backed group, have also launched missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia, further exacerbating tensions in the region.

Iran has communicated seven conditions to the U.S. for negotiations, including the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the U.S. naval blockade. However, Iran's military has threatened sustained attacks on U.S. bases and interests if further action is taken.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Qatari mediators are working to bridge the divide between the U.S. and Iran, hoping to restart negotiations. The situation remains volatile, with both military and diplomatic strategies being considered by the involved parties.