Trump Proposes Renaming Artificial Intelligence

President Donald Trump has proposed a new name for artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting that the term is "inaccurate" and "ineloquent." Over the weekend, he launched a poll on his social media platform, Truth Social, inviting users to vote on alternative names such as "Superior Intelligence," "Extreme Intelligence," and "Supreme Intelligence." Trump described these options as more elegant and accurate representations of the technology.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump encouraged his followers to participate in the poll, stating, "This is a Poll, and I would appreciate everybody voting! Which is the best name for this ever-growing 'Revolution?'" According to Anadolu Agency, more than 27,000 users had already participated by Saturday afternoon (September 19).

The proposal comes amid ongoing debates about AI's impact on society and the economy. Some Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about AI's rapid development and called for increased regulation. However, Trump has dismissed these concerns, labeling them a "hoax" and arguing that no additional government regulations are necessary. He believes that a "strong and smart" president is sufficient to oversee AI's development.

In recent months, several tech CEOs, including Elon Musk, have urged for a slowdown in AI development to address potential risks. Meanwhile, Trump has maintained close ties with tech industry leaders and continues to advocate for the technology's economic potential. As reported by Yahoo News, Trump has called AI "the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History," surpassing oil, gold, and diamonds.

The debate over AI's future and regulation is expected to continue, with Trump set to host a state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, where AI is likely to be a topic of discussion. ANI News reports that this meeting could further shape the discourse on AI and its global implications.