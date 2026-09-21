Watch Kelly Clarkson Reflect On Her Powerful Tribute To Dolly Parton In 2022: 'I Was Very Nervous'

Kelly Clarkson reflected on her powerful tribute to Dolly Parton in 2022.

Clarkson appeared on TODAY on Monday (September 21), and shared the story behind her show-stopping performance of “I Will Always Love You” at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Parton hosted the show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“(Parton) was a beautiful soul to be able to meet,” Clarkson said in a clip from the interview on Instagram. She said of the performance, “she trapped me, man. …They were like, ‘will you do a tribute?’ And I was like, ‘of course, I’ll show up. Where do you want me?’ And then they were like, ‘oh, she [Parton] picked this song.’ And I was like, ‘what?’ I was like, ‘you want me to sing which one?’ And I was very nervous because that’s not a song anyone wants to touch.

“There was a huge thing that happened in my world literally 30 minutes before going on stage. And it was kind of momentous that I was singing that song at the same time,” Clarkson said. “And she [Parton] just was very sweet. She was very cool.”