Atlantic Region Hits Historic Hurricane Season Mark

By iHeartRadio

September 22, 2026

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Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP / Getty Images

The Atlantic hurricane season has reached an unprecedented milestone, with no hurricanes forming by mid-September, a first since 1914. Despite the season starting in June, the Atlantic has only seen six named tropical storms, none of which developed into hurricanes. Experts attribute this unusual calm to a strong El Niño, which alters global wind patterns and suppresses hurricane formation in the Atlantic.

According to the BBC, this season has set a new record for the latest date without an Atlantic hurricane in the satellite era, surpassing the previous record set on September 11 in 2002 and 2013. Typically, by this time, the Atlantic would have experienced eight named storms and three hurricanes. However, this year, only five tropical storms—Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard—have been recorded.

El Niño, a natural warming of the Pacific Ocean, is known to increase wind shear in the Atlantic, which disrupts storm formation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a below-normal hurricane season, with a high probability of continued El Niño conditions through the peak months. The Atlantic's accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of storm intensity and duration, is at a record low, only 7% of normal levels, as reported by PBS.

While the Atlantic remains quiet, the eastern Pacific has experienced a more active season, with 13 named storms, including five hurricanes. This contrast is typical during El Niño events, which tend to enhance Pacific storm activity. Despite the calm in the Atlantic, experts caution that a single storm can still cause significant damage, as seen with past hurricanes like Andrew in 1992.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs until November 30, leaving time for potential development. However, with El Niño's suppressive effects expected to persist, the season may continue to be quieter than average.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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