Austin ICE Shooting Victim Transferred To Texas Detention Facility

A Venezuelan man shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while delivering food in Austin has been transferred to a South Texas detention center with a bullet still lodged in his back, officials and his attorney said.

Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez, 28, was shot on Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop in north Austin, where he was working as a DoorDash driver, according to his lawyer and local officials. Garcés Perez was taken to a hospital and later moved to the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, Texas, while still seriously injured. His lawyer, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, said Garcés Perez reported experiencing severe pain and limited movement on the left side of his body, with the bullet remaining near his spine due to the risks of removal. She also stated he did not initially receive adequate medical care or pain relief after arriving at the detention center, only being given medicine the following morning. According to Lincoln-Goldfinch, "He has not received the medical attention he needs" and his family has struggled to communicate with him since the shooting.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Garcés Perez is in stable condition and remains in federal custody pending removal from the United States. DHS said an internal investigation is underway, led by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, to determine the facts of the shooting, which occurred during a vehicle pursuit involving a blue Toyota Corolla. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, state troopers arrived after the shooting and assisted with medical treatment.

Social media videos verified by NBC News show a confrontation between an unmarked SUV and a blue sedan, followed by at least three gunshots. The incident quickly drew local protests and calls for transparency. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Police Chief Lisa Davis have both called for independent investigations and the release of any available body camera footage. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office also requested to be a co-equal partner in the investigation, seeking cooperation from federal officials.

Multiple lawmakers, including Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro and Representative Greg Casar, have demanded accountability and the release of Garcés Perez for medical care. Castro said on X that "full accountability" was needed and echoed concerns about ICE's operations in Austin and across Texas. The League of United Latin American Citizens also called for congressional oversight of immigration enforcement.

The shooting comes amid a surge in ICE enforcement nationwide, with record monthly arrest levels. It follows other recent deadly and nonfatal shootings involving ICE officers, sparking debate over agency tactics and calls for reform—including mandatory use of body cameras by agents. DHS has not disclosed whether the ICE officer involved in the Austin shooting wore a body camera or if Garcés Perez was a specific target of the operation.

Austin police continue to investigate the incident, and officials have pledged to keep the public informed as more details become available. For now, Garcés Perez remains in federal custody while advocates and lawmakers demand answers and improvements in oversight and detainee care.