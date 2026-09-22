Colts' Alec Pierce To Miss Several Weeks

The Indianapolis Colts will be without wide receiver Alec Pierce for several weeks after he aggravated a left heel injury during a recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pierce will attempt to rehab the injury rather than undergo surgery, with hopes of a midseason return.

In response to Pierce's absence, the Colts have signed veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton. Slayton, previously with the New York Giants, brings experience and speed to the Colts' receiving corps. He has averaged 15 yards per catch throughout his career, offering a vertical threat that the Colts will need in Pierce's absence. Slayton's familiarity with Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, from their time together in New York, could help ease his transition into the team.

Pierce, who led the Colts in receiving yards for the past two seasons, signed a four-year, $114 million contract with Indianapolis in March. He had surgery on the same heel earlier this year and has been managing the injury for some time. The decision to avoid surgery now is aimed at allowing him to contribute later in the season.

In the interim, Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren are expected to see increased roles in the Colts' offense. Downs led the team with seven catches for 72 yards in the game against the Chiefs, showcasing his ability to step up in Pierce's absence.