Customer Grabs DoorDash Order From Scene Of Car Accident

A Maryland man, Glenn Ndibnu, went viral on social media after filming himself retrieving his DoorDash order at the scene of a car accident involving his delivery driver. The incident happened on Church Road in Bowie, Maryland, where several ambulances had arrived after the crash.

In the video, Ndibnu explained, "I DoorDashed some food, and my DoorDasher told me he got in a car accident, and he was like, ‘I can come meet him and get the food from him.’" He expressed feeling awkward as he crossed the street to pick up his meal from the crash site, saying, "I think that's my food right there. Is it f---ed up for me to walk across and pick it up? I look so f---ed up right now about to go get this food." Despite his reservations, he collected his food and apologized to the driver, William Koroma.

Koroma, the DoorDash driver, told Ndibnu he could pick up his food from the sidewalk. After the crash, Koroma started a GoFundMe campaign to help replace his car, which was totaled in the accident. On the fundraiser page, Koroma wrote, "My vehicle experienced brake failure, and I was involved in a major accident. My car was totaled, and I am deeply grateful that I survived and that no one else was seriously injured." He added that he is now facing transportation challenges and has lost his job as a result of the crash.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised nearly $14,000 to support Koroma with vehicle replacement and medical bills.