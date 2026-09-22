Doc Rivers Joins NBC's NBA Coverage As Analyst

Basketball Hall of Famer Doc Rivers is returning to the broadcast booth, joining NBC as a game analyst for the 2026-27 NBA season. Rivers, 64, brings over four decades of NBA experience as both a player and a coach, including a championship-winning season with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He has previously worked as a broadcaster for Turner Sports and ESPN.

Rivers expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I loved playing the game, I loved coaching it, and I've always loved talking about it. I have great memories working with NBC, and I'm excited to be back and share my perspective alongside such a talented team." According to Yahoo Sports, Rivers confirmed his retirement from coaching, allowing him to focus fully on his broadcasting duties.

Rivers' coaching career includes stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks. He amassed 1,194 wins, ranking sixth all-time in NBA history. His tenure with the Celtics is most notable, where he led the team to the 2007-08 NBA championship. Rivers was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood expressed excitement about Rivers joining the team, noting his extensive experience and past success with NBC. Rivers previously worked with NBC as a studio analyst during the 2012 London Olympics.

The upcoming NBA season, starting on Tuesday, October 20, will feature Rivers as part of NBC's coverage across various platforms, including NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The opening night will include a tripleheader featuring the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers.