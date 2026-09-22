Giants Place Rookie On Concussion List

The San Francisco Giants have placed rookie first baseman Bryce Eldridge on the seven-day concussion list, effectively ending his season. The 21-year-old suffered a head injury over the weekend in Los Angeles, following an accident at the team's hotel. Eldridge's rookie season, which began with his major league debut in May, concludes with a .269 batting average, 17 home runs, and 57 RBIs.

Eldridge's promising start with the Giants was cut short due to this unfortunate incident. The team has not disclosed further details about the nature of the accident or the extent of Eldridge's injury. However, placing him on the concussion list indicates a need for caution and recovery time.

The Giants will now have to adjust their lineup as they continue their season without Eldridge. The team and fans alike hope for his swift and full recovery, looking forward to his return next season.