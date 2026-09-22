Giants QB Escapes Serious Knee Injury

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart appears to have avoided a major injury after suffering a sprained MCL during the team's 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday (September 21). According to multiple sources, Dart sustained the injury during the opening drive when he was hit by Rams defenders Josaiah Stewart and Byron Young. The collision caused his left knee to bend awkwardly, but X-rays taken at SoFi Stadium were negative. Dart is scheduled to undergo an MRI today to determine the full extent of the injury and his recovery timeline.

Despite the initial scare, the Giants are optimistic about Dart's condition. Giants general manager Joe Schoen told ESPN's Laura Rutledge that Dart is "going to be OK." Head coach John Harbaugh also mentioned that the injury is likely a sprained MCL but preferred to wait for MRI results before confirming the diagnosis. Dart managed to walk off the field without assistance and returned to the sidelines in street clothes after halftime.

With Dart sidelined, Jameis Winston stepped in as quarterback for the Giants. Although Winston struggled to move the offense effectively, the Giants remain hopeful as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Washington Commanders in the coming weeks. The team believes Winston's experience as a starter will help them stay competitive during Dart's absence.