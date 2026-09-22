Giants QB Jaxson Dart's Injury May End Season

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart may face a season-ending knee injury, according to a report from NFL Network. An MRI revealed that Dart's knee injury is more severe than initially thought. Giants head coach John Harbaugh mentioned after Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams that Dart likely suffered a sprained MCL.

The Giants will now rely on veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to take the helm. Winston is set to start in the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans. This change comes as the Giants aim to adjust their strategy following Dart's unexpected setback.

The injury news has left fans and the team concerned about the impact on the Giants' season. As the team prepares for the next game, all eyes will be on Winston to see how he leads the team in Dart's absence. The Giants will need to adapt quickly to maintain their competitive edge in the league.