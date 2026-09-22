Hurricane Polo Intensifies, Now A Cat 4 Storm

Hurricane Polo has rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm, now posing a significant flood threat to the U.S. Southwest. As of Monday (September 21), the National Hurricane Center reported that Polo is located about 330 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, with winds reaching up to 130 miles per hour.

Polo, which formed as a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico, is not expected to make landfall in the United States. However, the storm's moisture is projected to enhance monsoon thunderstorms across New Mexico starting today, potentially leading to severe flooding. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has warned of "widespread heavy rainfall" that could result in life-threatening flash floods across the state.

The storm's intensification is fueled by warm ocean waters and favorable atmospheric conditions, a situation exacerbated by a strengthening El Niño. This weather pattern has contributed to an unusually active Pacific hurricane season, with Polo being one of 18 named storms so far.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Tecpan De Galeana to Punta San Telmo in Mexico, with forecasts predicting up to 12 inches of rain in some areas, causing potential mudslides and flooding.

While Polo's core is expected to remain offshore, the storm's impact will be felt across New Mexico, with a Level 3 out of 4 flash flood threat issued for southern parts of the state, including Las Cruces, on Tuesday. The threat will shift to Roswell and Albuquerque by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Odalys is also active in the Pacific and is expected to become a hurricane by midweek. There is potential for interaction between Polo and Odalys, which could further complicate weather patterns in the region.