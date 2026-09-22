Kamala Harris Rallies With Abdul El-Sayed In Key Michigan Senate Race

Former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned alongside Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit on Tuesday (September 22), aiming to boost Democratic unity in one of the country's most closely watched U.S. Senate races. The visit comes just six weeks before the November general election, where El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in a contest that could determine control of the Senate for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

Harris and El-Sayed focused on healthcare costs and Black maternal health during a roundtable event with local medical providers and community members. According to the El-Sayed campaign, Black women in Michigan are twice as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes as white women, highlighting the urgency of addressing healthcare disparities.

El-Sayed, a progressive and former Detroit health director, emphasized the need for party unity after a tough primary season. He said the campaign with Harris is meant to "build an electoral coalition" in Michigan, a key swing state where Democratic divisions contributed to Harris’ narrow 2024 presidential loss to President Trump. As reported by the Associated Press, El-Sayed and Harris both stated their goal is to help voters struggling economically.

Harris, who remains popular among Black voters in Detroit, also joined El-Sayed at an event hosted by the Detroit NAACP. Her support is considered crucial as El-Sayed tries to win over voters who backed his primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens, and to shore up support among Black communities and progressives.

The Senate race has drawn national attention as a test of progressive policies, with El-Sayed advocating for universal healthcare and taking positions critical of U.S. military aid to Israel—stances that have created both support and controversy within the Democratic base. Some Jewish Democratic leaders have expressed reservations about El-Sayed, while others say they will support him to help Democrats retain the seat.

Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman, has been campaigning in Detroit as well, hoping to appeal to voters hesitant about El-Sayed’s progressive platform. Rogers’ campaign described Harris’ visit as a sign of weakness for Democrats.

Harris’ appearance in Michigan also fuels speculation about her potential plans to run for president in 2028. She is expected to make additional campaign stops in Nevada and Georgia. Under the revised Democratic National Committee primary schedule, Michigan is set to hold the fifth presidential preference primary in 2028.

As the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports, the outcome of the Michigan Senate race may influence the national political landscape, with both parties watching closely as Election Day approaches.