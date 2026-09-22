Kratom Discovered At Sites of Two Ole Miss Student Deaths

Authorities in Oxford, Mississippi, are investigating the deaths of two University of Mississippi students after packaged kratom was found at both locations where the students were discovered on Monday (September 21). Law enforcement officials said Tuesday that while kratom—a legal herbal substance in much of Mississippi—was recovered during both death investigations, there is no confirmed evidence linking kratom or any other substance as a contributing factor in either case, according to a statement from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics shared by the Oxford Police Department.

The Lafayette County Coroner's Office identified the students as an 18-year-old male found in his dorm and a 20-year-old male discovered at his off-campus home. Both deaths are being treated as separate incidents, and autopsies and toxicology results are pending, which may take two to three weeks to complete.

In a public statement, Shawnboda Mead, vice-chancellor for student affairs, expressed condolences to the families and friends of the students and confirmed that the university is not aware of any additional student deaths, despite rumors circulating on social media. Mead urged the community to avoid speculation and to rely only on officially confirmed information.

Law enforcement advised students and the public to avoid kratom and any medication or substance not prescribed or obtained from a regulated source, noting that, "We do not have confirmed information indicating that kratom or any other substance was a contributing factor in either death."

Kratom is sold legally to those over 21 in much of Mississippi, but more than 30 counties—including Lafayette County, where Oxford is located—have enacted restrictions or bans on the product. Despite warning signs and recent crackdowns in other states, kratom remains available in some local stores.

University officials reminded students about available support resources, including the University Counseling Center and UMatter, and noted that free Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdoses, is accessible on campus and downtown.

Both law enforcement and university leaders reiterated that the investigations are ongoing, and it could be weeks before the cause of death is determined. They requested privacy for the families and encouraged the community to avoid spreading unverified claims while awaiting official findings.