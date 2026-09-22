Lionel Richie Hospitalized Again As Heart Issues Force 3 Show Cancellations

Lionel Richie, the 77-year-old Grammy-winning singer, has been hospitalized again due to ongoing heart issues.

This has led to the cancellation of three upcoming shows on his joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The latest health scare follows a series of incidents over the summer where Richie experienced dizziness and other symptoms during performances.

Richie's health concerns first surfaced in June when he abruptly ended a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, after feeling dizzy on stage. According to Los Angeles Times, Richie was hospitalized as a precautionary measure, leading to the postponement of subsequent shows in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Despite these setbacks, Richie returned to the stage in late June, performing in cities like Pittsburgh and Toronto.

However, the singer's health issues have persisted. San Francisco Chronicle reports that Richie checked himself into a hospital after a performance in St. Louis on August 29. While the exact nature of his condition remains unspecified, sources indicate that dehydration may be a factor.

Richie's next scheduled performance is set for September 26 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but it remains uncertain if he will be able to perform. This concert was already postponed once due to a separate medical emergency involving Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris.

The "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour, which began in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has faced multiple disruptions due to health concerns. Despite these challenges, Richie has expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and is eager to return to performing once he regains full health.