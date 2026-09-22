Major Nine Recruits Bushy B, Lil Dred & More For New Album 'Lil Tape 3'

Major Nine's latest album is unlike anything to come out of Miami in a long time. It arrives nearly a year after he delivered his impressive K9 project. The nine-track album includes the lead single "Push Start," featuring KJ "Skippa Mak" Marley, as well as other collaborations with Flippa and Waynella.



The Miami native and Lil Dred channeled their inner Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg when they teamed up for the music video for "Lil Bit More." The video, which dropped ahead of his new album, takes place at a car wash, where the former Cleveland Browns player and Dred rack up some cash together as Dre and Snoop did in their 2001 film The Wash.



Watch the music video below and listen to Major Nine's Lil Tape 3 on iHeartRadio now.