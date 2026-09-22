Major Nine Recruits Bushy B, Lil Dred & More For New Album 'Lil Tape 3'

By Tony M. Centeno

September 22, 2026

Major Nine
Photo: Getty Images

Major Nine is back with his new album, and he recruited a few of Florida's finest acts to join him on the project.

On Friday, September 18, the Miami native released his new album Lil Tape 3 via Touch Money The Label. The album comes with 10 track including fresh collaborations with Bushy B, Flippa, Lil Dred, Tom G, and F.O.B Pook. The album begins with "Aisha," a slow banger Major Nine dropped last month, followed by his song with Bushy and Flippa called "Lowest." Lil Dred appears on two joints, "Lil Bit More" and "Finna Hit Flawda," while Tom G helps close out the project with "Wanna Be Balla," which samples Lil' Troy's classic.

Major Nine's latest album is unlike anything to come out of Miami in a long time. It arrives nearly a year after he delivered his impressive K9 project. The nine-track album includes the lead single "Push Start," featuring KJ "Skippa Mak" Marley, as well as other collaborations with Flippa and Waynella.

The Miami native and Lil Dred channeled their inner Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg when they teamed up for the music video for "Lil Bit More." The video, which dropped ahead of his new album, takes place at a car wash, where the former Cleveland Browns player and Dred rack up some cash together as Dre and Snoop did in their 2001 film The Wash.

Watch the music video below and listen to Major Nine's Lil Tape 3 on iHeartRadio now.

Major Nine
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices