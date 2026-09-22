Martha And The Vandellas Founding Member Rosalind Ashford Dies At 83

By Will Mendelson

September 22, 2026

Motown 45 Press Room
Photo: Mark Mainz / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Rosalind Ashford, a founding member of legendary Motown group Martha and the Vandellas, has died. She was 83.

Ashford died of natural causes on Sept. 15 in Redford, Mich., according to the Detroit Free Press.

Martha Reeves paid tribute to her longtime bandmate in a heartfelt statement following the news.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rosalind Ashford,” Reeves wrote on Instagram. “Her voice will forever be with us through our great recordings together, and she will be missed, but never forgotten. Our Motown family has just gotten a little smaller. My heart is heavy.”

Ashford grew up in Detroit and helped form the Del-Phis in the late 1950s. Reeves later joined the group, which eventually signed with Berry Gordy’s Motown Records and became the Vandellas.

After initially singing backup for artists, Martha and the Vandellas scored a string of defining Motown hits, including “Heat Wave,” “Dancing in the Street,” “Nowhere to Run” and “Quicksand.”

Ashford left the group in 1969 but later reunited with her former bandmates on multiple occasions. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Martha and the Vandellas in 1995.

Martha & the Vandellas
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